Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pipestone County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pipestone County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pipestone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian High School at Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Edgerton, MN
- Conference: Red Rock
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.