The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Patrick Maroon score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are allowing 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:36 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:07 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:25 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

