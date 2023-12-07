Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Murray County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Murray County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Murray County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulda High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.