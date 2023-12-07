In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mats Zuccarello to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

On the power play, Zuccarello has accumulated one goal and 12 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 9.2% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

