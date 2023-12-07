Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Hennepin County, Minnesota and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chesterton Academy at United Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maple Grove Senior High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Como Park High School at Hope Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
