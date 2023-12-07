Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Chippewa County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
MACCRAY High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MACCRAY High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevideo High School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.