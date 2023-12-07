For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brock Faber a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faber stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Faber averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:01 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.