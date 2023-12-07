Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blue Earth County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Blue Earth County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blue Earth County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mankato East High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Northfield, MN
- Conference: Big 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.