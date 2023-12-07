Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Benton County, Minnesota. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foley High School at Kimball High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Kimball, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.