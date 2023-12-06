The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -5.5 141.5

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas' six games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 141.5 points.

St. Thomas' games this season have had an average of 128.0 points, 13.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Tommies' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

St. Thomas has covered the spread more often than Milwaukee this season, recording an ATS record of 3-3-0, as opposed to the 1-5-0 mark of Milwaukee.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 0 0% 66.8 141.1 61.3 138.6 133.3 Milwaukee 4 66.7% 74.3 141.1 77.3 138.6 149.0

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The 66.8 points per game the Tommies score are 10.5 fewer points than the Panthers give up (77.3).

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 3-3-0 0-2 0-6-0 Milwaukee 1-5-0 1-1 3-3-0

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Milwaukee 12-2 Home Record 15-3 4-11 Away Record 6-7 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.