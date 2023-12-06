If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ramsey County, Minnesota, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Exploration High School at High School for Recording Arts

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6

5:30 PM CT on December 6 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tartan High School at Harding Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

7:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooklyn Center High School at Humboldt Senior High School