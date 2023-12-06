Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - December 6
Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (14-7), which currently has two players listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Nuggets are coming off of a 123-117 loss to the Kings in their last outing on Saturday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-leading 36 points for the Nuggets in the loss.
The Clippers head into this matchup after a 113-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday. Paul George scored a team-best 25 points for the Clippers in the win.
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|16.3
|3.0
|7.3
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Quadricep
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|5.5
|1.0
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT
Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-0.5
|224.5
