The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) will face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Information

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Richmond Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Hutson: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Wolf: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Duax: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 68.9 249th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 30.5 258th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 300th 11.6 Assists 12.2 249th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

