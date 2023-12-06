Wednesday's contest at McLeod Center has the Richmond Spiders (5-3) squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-74 win for Richmond, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no set line.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 75, Northern Iowa 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-1.3)

Richmond (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Northern Iowa has compiled a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Richmond is 6-2-0. A total of four out of the Panthers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Spiders' games have gone over.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 75.4 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and giving up 75.3 (269th in college basketball).

Northern Iowa is 256th in the country at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Northern Iowa makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9. It shoots 34.8% from deep while its opponents hit 36.6% from long range.

The Panthers average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (111th in college basketball), and allow 97.5 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball).

Northern Iowa wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.3 (66th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

