The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) face the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Northern Iowa is 2-5 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 257th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 270th.

The 75.4 points per game the Panthers record are 9.1 more points than the Spiders allow (66.3).

Northern Iowa is 2-5 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.

At home, the Panthers ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (72.8).

Northern Iowa sunk 8 threes per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule