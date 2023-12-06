How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) face the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Northern Iowa is 2-5 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 257th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 270th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Panthers record are 9.1 more points than the Spiders allow (66.3).
- Northern Iowa is 2-5 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Panthers ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (72.8).
- Northern Iowa sunk 8 threes per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stanford
|W 73-51
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|McLeod Center
