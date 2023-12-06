The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) face the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Northern Iowa is 2-5 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 257th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 270th.
  • The 75.4 points per game the Panthers record are 9.1 more points than the Spiders allow (66.3).
  • Northern Iowa is 2-5 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Panthers ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (72.8).
  • Northern Iowa sunk 8 threes per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Stanford W 73-51 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont L 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville L 91-89 Ford Center
12/6/2023 Richmond - McLeod Center
12/9/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M - McLeod Center

