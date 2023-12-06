The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight home games. The Cornhuskers are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -2.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played four games this season that have gone over 147.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's average game total this season has been 147.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has a 6-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-2-0 mark from Nebraska.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 3 42.9% 78.9 157.9 65.3 134.1 143.2 Minnesota 4 50% 79 157.9 68.8 134.1 144.4

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last year in Big Ten play.

The Golden Gophers score 13.7 more points per game (79) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 5-2-0 5-1 4-3-0 Minnesota 6-2-0 1-1 4-4-0

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Minnesota 11-4 Home Record 6-11 4-8 Away Record 1-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

