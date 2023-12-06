The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Minnesota vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers' 78.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.

Kentucky's record is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Wildcats put up 9.8 more points per game (63.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (53.8).

Kentucky is 4-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

Minnesota has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers give up.

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Grace Grocholski: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Amaya Battle: 10 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mallory Heyer: 10 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

10 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Sophie Hart: 10.3 PTS, 60 FG%

