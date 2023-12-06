How to Watch the Minnesota vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Minnesota vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Gophers' 78.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.
- Kentucky's record is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Wildcats put up 9.8 more points per game (63.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (53.8).
- Kentucky is 4-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.
- Minnesota has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers give up.
Minnesota Leaders
- Mara Braun: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)
- Grace Grocholski: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Amaya Battle: 10 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mallory Heyer: 10 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Sophie Hart: 10.3 PTS, 60 FG%
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 67-54
|Williams Arena
|11/29/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 74-43
|Williams Arena
|12/2/2023
|Drake
|W 94-88
|Williams Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/13/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Williams Arena
