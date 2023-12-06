The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Gophers' 78.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.
  • Kentucky's record is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 9.8 more points per game (63.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (53.8).
  • Kentucky is 4-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.
  • Minnesota has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers give up.

Minnesota Leaders

  • Mara Braun: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)
  • Grace Grocholski: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
  • Amaya Battle: 10 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Mallory Heyer: 10 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Sophie Hart: 10.3 PTS, 60 FG%

Minnesota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Stony Brook W 67-54 Williams Arena
11/29/2023 Norfolk State W 74-43 Williams Arena
12/2/2023 Drake W 94-88 Williams Arena
12/6/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Purdue - Williams Arena
12/13/2023 Grambling - Williams Arena

