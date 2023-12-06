The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (37.5%).
  • This season, Minnesota has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 202nd.
  • The Golden Gophers' 79 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 65.3 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Minnesota is 5-2.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (63.5).
  • At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.1.
  • Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco L 76-58 Chase Center
11/30/2023 New Orleans W 97-64 Williams Arena
12/3/2023 @ Ohio State L 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Nebraska - Williams Arena
12/9/2023 FGCU - Williams Arena
12/12/2023 IUPUI - Williams Arena

