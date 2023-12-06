Wednesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of Minnesota, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 94-88 win over Drake in their last outing on Saturday.

Minnesota vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Minnesota vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 73, Kentucky 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

Against the Stony Brook Seawolves, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Gophers picked up their signature win of the season on November 26, a 67-54 home victory.

Minnesota has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Minnesota has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 55) on November 26

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 77) on December 2

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 146) on November 15

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 179) on November 29

84-31 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 303) on November 22

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Grace Grocholski: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Amaya Battle: 10 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mallory Heyer: 10 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

10 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Sophie Hart: 10.3 PTS, 60 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and are allowing 53.8 per contest to rank 36th in college basketball.

