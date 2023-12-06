Wednesday's game that pits the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-9.4)

Marquette (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas is 2-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-4-0 and the Longhorns are 4-3-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (93rd in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Marquette is 301st in the nation at 30 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Marquette makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (239th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

The Golden Eagles average 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (66th in college basketball), and give up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (18th in college basketball play), 6.1 fewer than the 14.9 it forces on average (49th in college basketball).

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 81.3 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and giving up 65.9 per outing, 73rd in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential.

Texas records 34.1 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Texas hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Texas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Longhorns commit 11.4 per game (146th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (169th in college basketball).

