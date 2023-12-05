Wild vs. Flames December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wild vs. Flames Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: BSN,BSWI,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Players to Watch
- Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has totaled 20 assists and six goals in 22 games. That's good for 26 points.
- Kaprizov is a top contributor for Minnesota, with 21 total points this season. In 22 games, he has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists.
- This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 11 goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 18.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .885 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 246 total saves, while giving up 32 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-4-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flames Players to Watch
- Elias Lindholm is one of Calgary's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 10 assists this season.
- Kadri has five goals and 10 assists, equaling 15 points (0.6 per game).
- Jonathan Huberdeau has 15 points for Calgary, via four goals and 11 assists.
- In seven games, Daniel Vladar's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and has racked up 173 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|21st
|2.96
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|18th
|19th
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.55
|27th
|12th
|31.8
|Shots
|31.2
|14th
|7th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|26th
|12.82%
|Power Play %
|18.29%
|21st
|9th
|84.42%
|Penalty Kill %
|70%
|32nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.