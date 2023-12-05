Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Watonwan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Watonwan County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Watonwan County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Lake High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Saint James, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
