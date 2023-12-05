High school basketball is on the schedule today in Waseca County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Waseca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School at Blue Earth Area High School