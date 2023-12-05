Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roseau County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Roseau County, Minnesota today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greenbush-Middle River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Greenbush, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo High School at Warroad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Warroad, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
