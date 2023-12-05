Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 5?
Can we expect Jon Merrill scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- Merrill has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Merrill has no points on the power play.
- Merrill averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
