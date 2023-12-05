Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Park Senior High School at South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Totino Grace High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minnehaha Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Ridge Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Paul Academy and Summit School at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayer Lutheran High School at West Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.