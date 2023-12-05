Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Gaudreau averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3
10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.