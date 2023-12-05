Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
|147.5
|-140
|+116
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Owls' eight games have gone over the point total.
- Illinois has won two games against the spread this year.
- So far this year, just one of the Fighting Illini games has hit the over.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Oddsmakers rate Florida Atlantic considerably lower (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).
- The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
