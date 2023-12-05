Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carver County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Carver County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Carver County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian High School at St Croix Lutheran Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: West St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayer Lutheran High School at West Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
