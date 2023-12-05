High school basketball action in Carver County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carver County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southwest Christian High School at St Croix Lutheran Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: West St. Paul, MN

West St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayer Lutheran High School at West Lutheran High School