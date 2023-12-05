Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Anoka County, Minnesota today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocori High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Totino Grace High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
