High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wadena County, Minnesota, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Verndale High School at Parkers Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4

7:15 PM CT on December 4 Location: Parkers Prairie, MN

Parkers Prairie, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadena Deer Creek High School at Park Rapids Area High School