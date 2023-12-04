Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United Christian Academy at Mounds Park Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
