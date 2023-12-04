Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fillmore County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fillmore County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rushford Peterson High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
