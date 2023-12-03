When the Minnesota Wild play the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (starting at 2:00 PM ET), Mats Zuccarello and Connor Bedard will be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Minnesota, Zuccarello has 23 points in 21 games (five goals, 18 assists).

Kirill Kaprizov has chipped in with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists).

Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 18 points is via 11 goals and seven assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-4-2. He has given up 31 goals (3.46 goals against average) and recorded 218 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has totaled 11 goals (0.5 per game) and put up eight assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 16.2%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 19 total points (0.9 per game).

Philipp Kurashev has made a big impact for Chicago this season with 13 points (four goals and nine assists).

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-8-0 in 11 games this season, conceding 37 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 279 saves and an .883 save percentage, 53rd in the league.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 19th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 28th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 24th 16.46% Power Play % 10% 30th 32nd 70.13% Penalty Kill % 76.71% 22nd

