How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 84.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers give up.
- Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
- Tennessee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 84.5 points.
- The Volunteers score 21.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Buckeyes give up (59.8).
- Tennessee has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- Ohio State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
- The Volunteers are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (38.7%).
- The Buckeyes' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Volunteers have conceded.
Tennessee Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Ohio State Leaders
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 76-73
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|W 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 75-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
