The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -13.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

Minnesota has a 146.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

Minnesota has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota's .714 ATS win percentage (5-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Ohio State's .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 3 50% 80 159.7 64.6 131.2 142 Minnesota 3 42.9% 79.7 159.7 66.6 131.2 144.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Big Ten games, the Buckeyes were 8-14-0 last year.

The Golden Gophers put up 15.1 more points per game (79.7) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (64.6).

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0 Minnesota 5-2-0 0-0 3-4-0

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Minnesota 10-6 Home Record 6-11 1-10 Away Record 1-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

