Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Information

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 62.9 350th
141st 69 Points Allowed 71 207th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th
289th 11.7 Assists 14.7 62nd
25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

