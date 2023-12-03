Sunday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 81-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 81, Minnesota 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-17.0)

Ohio State (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Ohio State's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and Minnesota's is 5-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buckeyes are 4-2-0 and the Golden Gophers are 3-4-0.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.

Minnesota records 36.9 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.6 boards per game.

Minnesota knocks down 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.6 per game (294th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (324th in college basketball).

