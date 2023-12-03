How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- Minnesota is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers rank 198th.
- The Golden Gophers' 79.7 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 64.6 the Buckeyes give up.
- Minnesota is 5-1 when it scores more than 64.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.5.
- At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).
- Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|W 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|L 76-58
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|W 97-64
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.