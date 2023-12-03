Marco Rossi will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rossi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marco Rossi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is +3.

In six of 21 games this season, Rossi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Rossi has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 21 games this year, Rossi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Rossi has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rossi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rossi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 2 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.