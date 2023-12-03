Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
Should you bet on Kirill Kaprizov to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Kaprizov has picked up five goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Kaprizov averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
