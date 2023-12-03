Joel Eriksson Ek will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Looking to bet on Eriksson Ek's props? Here is some information to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 21 games this season, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in six of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 4 18 Points 2 11 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

