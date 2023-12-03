The Eredivisie lineup today, which includes PSV Eindhoven squaring off against Feyenoord Rotterdam, is sure to please.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven is on the road to play Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+115)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (+115) Underdog: PSV Eindhoven (+210)

PSV Eindhoven (+210) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Ajax

Ajax journeys to take on NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Ajax (-140)

Ajax (-140) Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+330)

NEC Nijmegen (+330) Draw: (+330)

(+330) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs FC Twente Enschede

FC Twente Enschede journeys to play Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-115)

FC Twente Enschede (-115) Underdog: Go Ahead Eagles (+290)

Go Ahead Eagles (+290) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar travels to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-120)

AZ Alkmaar (-120) Underdog: FC Utrecht (+320)

FC Utrecht (+320) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.