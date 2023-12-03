Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Green Bay Packers (5-6) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this game.
The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found below before they face the Packers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Chiefs.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chiefs vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-6)
|42.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-6)
|42.5
|-260
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 13 Odds
- Click here for Chargers vs Patriots
- Click here for Lions vs Saints
- Click here for Seahawks vs Cowboys
- Click here for Cardinals vs Steelers
- Click here for Colts vs Titans
Kansas City vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Kansas City has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 as 6-point favorites or greater.
- Kansas City games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (27.3%).
- Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-5-0.
- The Packers have covered every time (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been five Green Bay games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.
Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.5 (-115)
|-
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70.5 (-115)
|-
|Patrick Mahomes II
|264.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|-
|67.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jordan Love
|230.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+110)
|14.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.