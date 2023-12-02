Timberwolves vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - December 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves' (14-4) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 2 game against the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) at Spectrum Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves came out on top in their most recent game 101-90 against the Jazz on Thursday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Out
|Hip
|26.2
|5.9
|5.0
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|9.5
|2.2
|1.3
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Nick Richards: Out (Concussion), Brandon Miller: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSN
