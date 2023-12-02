The Minnesota Timberwolves' (14-4) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 2 game against the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) at Spectrum Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves came out on top in their most recent game 101-90 against the Jazz on Thursday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.0 0.0 1.0 Anthony Edwards SG Out Hip 26.2 5.9 5.0 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Nick Richards: Out (Concussion), Brandon Miller: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSN

