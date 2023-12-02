Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Steele County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Steele County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Steele County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owatonna High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.