The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) will host the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Tommies put up 11.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Leathernecks give up (56.1).

St. Thomas is 3-2 when it scores more than 56.1 points.

Western Illinois' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.9 points.

The Leathernecks score 81.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 73.3 the Tommies allow.

When Western Illinois scores more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.

St. Thomas has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.

The Leathernecks shoot 46.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies concede defensively.

The Tommies make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Leathernecks' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Amber Scalia: 16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Jordyn Glynn: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG% Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

St. Thomas Schedule