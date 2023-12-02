The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-1) will meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Addi Brownfield: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Raegan McCowan: 16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Anna Deets: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Alissa Dins: 4.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

