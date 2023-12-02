If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at New York Mills High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2

1:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: New York Mills, MN

New York Mills, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hillcrest Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2

5:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Avail Academy High School at Hillcrest Academy