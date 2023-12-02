Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New York Mills High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: New York Mills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avail Academy High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.