The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in three of five games this season.

The average total in Northern Iowa's contests this year is 146.4, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Iowa lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Northern Iowa, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 3 60% 73.4 158.3 73.0 138.4 145.3 Evansville 3 50% 84.9 158.3 65.4 138.4 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

Northern Iowa compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The 73.4 points per game the Panthers average are 8.0 more points than the Purple Aces give up (65.4).

Northern Iowa is 1-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0 Evansville 5-1-0 3-1 3-3-0

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Evansville 8-8 Home Record 3-10 4-7 Away Record 1-14 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.